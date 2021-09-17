World Vision: Lao PDR Emergency and COVID-19 Response Situation Report (15 Seotember 2021)

COVID 19 Update

The number of imported cases of COVID-19 has increased, resulting in outbreaks especially in Savannakhet, Champasak, Saravane, and Khammouane Provinces. The majority of Delta variant samples found were among returnees, a fact that increased stress on the capacity of quarantine and treatment facilities in many Provinces. COVID-19 prevention measures and lockdown restrictions have been extended until the 15th of September, including the closure of schools, where community transmission remains a risk.

The Government has reaffirmed the measures issued by Vientiane authorities, setting up a curfew across the capital from 10pm to 5am. During this reporting period, Lao PDR received 415,000 doses of Astra Zeneca donated by the United Kingdom, and 616,820 doses of Astra Zeneca by Japan. China provided an additional million doses of Sinopharm to support the Vaccinate Laos program.

Source: Ministry of Health and WHO situational reports for Lao PDR link.