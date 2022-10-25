WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

66.578 mt of food distributed

US$ 43,064 of cash distributed

US$ 0.96 million six-month (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements

38,890 people assisted In September 2022

Operational Updates

• From 7 to 11 September, WFP hosted a mission from the WFP Parliamentary League of Japan, a group of parliamentarians lobbying on behalf of WFP with the Government of Japan. During the mission, the delegation participated in a handover ceremony of canned fish donated by the Government of Japan. The delegation also undertook field visits to the southern part of Lao PDR to observe WFP school meal project sites, and to understand how schools can become a hub of community development with the help of school meals and the related infrastructure.

• As part of a food and nutrition security project funded by the Government of France, WFP distributed over US$ 200,000 in garden and livestock grants to over 1,800 participants in two districts of Phongsaly Province. Each participant, including pregnant and lactating women and caregivers with children under 5, received US$ 120 to build their family home gardens and raise small livestock after attending WFPsupported farmer nutrition schools. This aims to improve and diversify crops and household nutrition.

• WFP is rolling out a community mobilization training to help communities sustain nutrition activities on their own under the Agriculture for Nutrition project. To ensure continuity of the nutrition activities, the training focuses on creating a work plan before and after the project and identifying the focal points to implement and monitor the activities in their communities.

• WFP, in partnership with the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IRD) and the Government, conducted an acceptability trial of fortified rice in targeted primary schools in Vientiane capital, Luang Prabang and Champasak provinces.

Over 180 children, teachers and caregivers were invited to taste both fortified and non-fortified rice.

Overall, a positive response was achieved, with many enjoying the taste of fortified rice.