WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

2.6 mt of food distributed

US$ 0.68 million six-month (Oct 2021 - March 2022) net funding requirements

7,728 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP continued providing unconditional food assistance to returning migrant labourers in nine quarantine centres across seven Provinces in Lao PDR, providing food for an average of 2,300 beneficiaries daily. Through partnerships with World Vision International and the Swiss Red Cross, WFP provided 162,423 nutritious meals to 3,009 beneficiaries (1,517 women). September 2021 marked a significant achievement of two million meals delivered to returning migrant labourers.

• District orientation and village consultations for the new McGovern-Dole school feeding project continued to make progress despite nationwide COVID-19 restrictions, reaching 73 targeted villages so far. These consultations aim to inform participating authorities and communities of the operational details in school feeding activities.

• As part of WFP's post-handover support aimed to make the transition into a sustainable national school feeding programme, WFP’s partner organization Comite de Cooperation avec le Laos developed action plans for improvement of the school feeding activities in 14 schools previously supported by WFP until 2019.

The Lutheran World Federation, a WFP implementing partner, organized an exit workshop with local Government to share challenges faced by the schools , and assisted selected Village Education Development Committees to develop action plans to improve their school feeding programmes with the support of authorities.

• WFP worked with the Ministry of Education and Sports to roll out training on the cash-based transfer (CBT) modality for school meals in 915 schools. These schools are now being incorporated into the national programme.

• As part of the climate-smart and community-driven school feeding initiative, WFP completed two out of four planned community seed banks (collections of local seeds) aimed to preserve the diversity of crops.

These seed banks contribute to community-based strategies for climate change and support enhanced food and nutrition security.