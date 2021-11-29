WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

23.6 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 270,000 six months (Nov 2021 - April 2022) net funding requirements

26,394 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP continued providing unconditional food assistance to returning migrant labourers in quarantine centres across six provinces in Lao PDR. Through partnerships with World Vision International and the Swiss Red Cross, the food assistance has reached 1,976 people (980 women), worth a total value of USD 126,733 for October. In November, WFP will expand the assistance to cover two more provinces, Khammouan and Luangprabang.

• WFP has reached a partnership agreement with World Vision International to implement the “Enhancement of Food Supply and the Rehabilitation of Agricultural Infrastructure in Floods Affected Areas” project in Savannakhet Province. The project will target 27,700 people in 46 vulnerable communities, and aims to provide livelihood recovery and build long term resilience by creating or rehabilitating community infrastructure damaged by natural disasters in 2020.

• As part of the “Improved food and nutrition security in Northern Lao PDR” project, supported by the French Government, WFP, together with the Government of Lao PDR, organised a three-day training of trainers (ToT) session on the delivery of Farmer Nutrition School modules. The 23 participant trainers followed on to train the nominated 173 village facilitators (129 females), from 55 out of 64 target villages to carry out the farmer nutrition schools in their respective villages. Farmer nutrition schools will support the promotion of positive nutrition behaviours and enhance dietary diversity of vulnerable groups including pregnant and lactating women, caregivers with children under 5 years of age and adolescent girls. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the training for the remaining villages has been postponed.

• As part of the Agriculture for Nutrition programme, WFP provided training to 36 individuals (14 female, 11 from different government offices), who form part of nutrition committees in two districts in Xiengkhouang Province. The training focused on their roles and responsibilities to support nutrition interventions, in line with the National Nutrition Action Plan. WFP also disbursed 1,229 garden and livestock grants to households who completed the Farmer Nutrition Schools across the four target provinces. The grants aim to improve household food production, enhance household nutritious food availability and diversity.