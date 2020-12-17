WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

US$ 3.3 million six-month (Nov 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

222.7 mt of food distributed

109,375 people assisted

Operational Updates

• As part of the COVID-19 response, WFP is providing food assistance to returning migrant labourers in six COVID-19 quarantine centres in Lao PDR through partnerships with World Vision International and the Swiss Red Cross. During October, WFP provided over 56,877 nutritious meals to a total of 3,380 beneficiaries (1,652 women) at a total cost of USD 108,148.

• During October, WFP delivered trainings to 35 community rice bank management committees in Sanamxai and Kaleum districts of southern Laos on reducing post-harvest losses through the use of hermetic rice storage bags. The airtight storage bags protect grains and seeds after harvest against insect attacks for up to 24 months.

• In partnership with Aquatic Development Co. Ltd. (ADC), WFP provided fish farming training to 18 representatives from Provincial Education and Sports Services, as well as District Agricultural and Forest Services from Phongsaly, Luangnamtha,

Oudomxay and Luangprabang. These are locations in which WFP is supporting selected schools to establish fish ponds to diversify school meals and generate income. The training taught the participants basic fish farming knowledge and introduced them to the fish farming life cycle, spanning from breeding to harvesting. The participants also visited model fish farms supported by ADC in these areas and practiced hands-on activities such as fish egg collection, feed calculation, fingerlings estimation, fish breeding and nursery. This training will improve the knowhow of the local government officials to provide technical and supervisory support to the schools with fish ponds.

• WFP completed the procurement of tablet computers installed with monitoring software for the school meals programme digital monitoring initiatives launched in September. In October, WFP conducted refresher workshops on digital monitoring with these tablets for assigned officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports to prepare for their training of trainer missions to provincial and district education services. The local education officials will then be tasked with training the school directors and teachers to use these tablets to monitor their school meals programmes.

• WFP supported the organization of a workshop to review the Green Box materials and the related teacher’s manual. The Green Box is an educational toolkit for sharing nutrition, climate change and WASH knowledge to primary school students. This workshop allowed teacher representatives to give feedback on these pedagogical materials for which WFP led the designs on.

• The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a USD 25 million McGovern-Dole grant to WFP to implement a school feeding program which will help strengthen the capacities of the host government and communities for a smooth, coordinated transition of all WFP-supported schools into the national school meals programme by 2025, in line with government plans. The proposed programme will expand school feeding to new schools to enable the Government to reach the last 18 priority districts identified by the Government as not having school feeding programs, while creating structures and systems within the Government and communities to ensure sustainability after the project ends.