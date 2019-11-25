25 Nov 2019

WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
In Numbers

US$ 1.62 million six-month (Nov 2019 – Apr 2020) net funding requirements

299,591 mt of food distributed

23,630 people assisted

Operational Updates

• As of October 2019, WFP has completed 28 out of 40 community rice banks. The remaining 12 community rice banks will receive rice distributions during the beginning of November 2019. WFP has planned additional post-harvest loss activities to support the sustainability of the rice banks.

• WFP completed its food assistance initiative to flood affected communities in Sanamxai District,
Attapeu. Together with the implementing partner, Lao Red Cross, WFP held an after action review meeting on 28 October to discuss the project implementation, results and lessons learned.

• Under the Southern Laos Food & Nutrition Security and Market Linkages Programme partnership, WFP has commenced food assistance-for-assets activities which rehabilitate access roads in seven villages in Dakcheung, Taoy and Samouai Districts. During November 2019, 9.35 km of road will be completed.

• Two mobile storage unit trainings were delivered to government staff in Khammouane and Champasak provinces with the aim of being able to preposition and quickly deploy the units in case of an emergency.

• On 10-11 October, WFP conducted a training of trainers on cash based transfer (CBT) for 45 participants (19 female) from nine districts in Oudomxai, Luang Namtha and Phongsaly provinces. This CBT training included the districts and schools which had absorbed WFP’s school feeding programme in July 2019.

• WFP conducted training on community mobilization and monitoring for the district community facilitators and staff from the Lao Front for National Development, in order that the participants can independently gather data and engage communities on nutrition.

