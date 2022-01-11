WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

108.1 mt of food distributed

US$ 504,000 six-month (Dec 2021 - May 2022) net funding requirements

51,124 people assisted In November 2021

Operational Updates

• Ending almost two decades of support, WFP handed over school feeding programmes at 915 schools across eight provinces of Lao PDR to the Government. These schools will now be incorporated into the National School Meals Programme, WFP will continue to provide technical support. At the same time, WFP is starting up school feeding activities in 718 schools in 18 priority districts on Government request, supported by the U.S. Government’s McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program.

• In partnership with cooperating partners, Big Brother Mouse and Room-to-Read, WFP continued to complete its literacy promotion activities for the schools that were handed over to the Government. Additionally,

WFP supported data collection activities utilising mobile devices to collect data on literacy.

• WFP completed distribution of the Green Box initiative to 515 target schools that WFP had handed over to the Government in 2019. The boxes contain teaching tools and guidance for teachers on nutrition, environment, school agriculture and WASH. The materials were developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports. WFP completed ToTs for 14 master trainers from the Ministry. The master trainers will cascade the training to district education officials from nine target districts in December, who in turn will roll out this training to schools.

• In November, WFP continued providing unconditional food assistance to returning migrant labourers in quarantine centres across nine provinces in Lao PDR. Through partnerships with World Vision International and the Swiss Red Cross, the assistance has reached 4,210 people (2,176 women) with a total value of US$ 190,941.

• In partnership with the Lao Red Cross, WFP supported food assistance activities to flood affected communities in Xayaboury Province. WFP distributed 82 mt of rice and 6 mt of fortified cooking oil in November to 3,094 beneficiaries (1,514 women) to meet a portion of their food needs for a period of two Contact info: months.