15 Jan 2020

WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
In Numbers

389.195 mt of food distributed

US$ 1.93 million six months (December 2019-May 2020) net funding requirements

110,358 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP organized a warehouse management training for 29 staff members of the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare in November. WFP's Logistics Cluster preparedness staff and RedR Australia trained the participants in how to receive, store, and track distribution of relief items. This assists the Government to ensure that commodities stored in a warehouse are safe, secure and easily deployable in the case of an emergency.

• WFP participated in a government-led After Action Review in Pakse, Champassak Province, which looked at logistics and coordination aspects of the emergency response to this year’s floods in the South of the country. WFP made recommendations concerning the activation of the Logistics Cluster in case of disasters.

• WFP organized an event on sexual and genderbased violence for its staff titled Orange Our WFP World. The event was led by the communications team and focused on personal experiences of staff around the connection between violence and gender equality. The team will deploy to all field offices in the coming months to ensure all field staff knows how to protect themselves and beneficiaries.

• WFP is currently commissioning a study titled Drivers of Food Choices, looking at food taboos and customary practices of seven ethnic groups in three provinces of Lao PDR. Food taboos especially around pregnancy and after child birth are particularly prevalent in remote, ethnic areas of the country. The results of the study will allow WFP to design tailored behaviour change communication messages in order to alter habits detrimental to health.

• Following incidences of floods and drought across the country in 2019, a Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) was jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and WFP in November. The primary purpose of the Assessment Mission was to provide an accurate picture of the extent and severity of crisis-induced food insecurity, so that timely and appropriate action can be taken to minimize the impact of the crisis on affected populations. The results of the mission are expected to be released in March 2020.

• Design and coordination work continues on the Green Box, a package containing over 60 engaging teaching materials for primary school students on the topics of nutrition, hygiene and environment.

