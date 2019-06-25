25 Jun 2019

WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
In Numbers

374.0 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.64 million (June-Nov 2019) net funding requirements

159,348 people assisted

Programmatic and Operational Updates

• WFP Laos handed over its school feeding programme to the Government in 515 schools, a major milestone for the country office. It was marked by a ceremony at Ban Bor, Xay district,
Oudomxay Province on 15 May, in the presence of the WFP Executive Director and the FAO Director General.

• WFP held a fruit tree planting event at the Vientiane Special School on 21 May. A total of 30 trees were planted, in the presence of the Minister of Education and Sports, to mark the planting of a total of 2,400 fruit trees in 9 districts of 3 southern provinces.

• WFP completed the printing of 2,214 copies of the school agriculture guidelines. These guidelines will be distributed to all schools running the school feeding programme.

• WFP has received delivery of 3,220mt of food, donated from the United States through the McGovern Dole USDA project, at its warehouse in Vientiane. The 2,200mt of rice, 660mt of lentils, and 360mt of oil will be used to meet the requirements for the school feeding programme from September 2019 until May 2020.

• Additionally, consignments of 205mt of rice and 425mt of canned fish, donated by the Japanese Government, have arrived in Vientiane. The canned fish will be provided to school meals beneficiaries and the rice will be used in resilience building activities.

• Both deliveries were received in handover ceremonies with the respective ambassadors, garnering donor visibility.

