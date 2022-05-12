WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

130.8 mt of food distributed

US$ 680,000 six-month (April 2022 - Sept 2022) net funding requirements

97,014 people assisted In March 2022

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP organised provincial school feeding handover ceremonies in Oudomxay and Phongsaly provinces, following the national handover ceremony that was held in November 2021. During the ceremonies, participants reviewed the progress and achievements of the school feeding programmes and visited the schools to observe the serving of lunch and hear about the benefits of the programme.

• WFP distributed lentils and cooking oil to over 1,000 schools, benefitting over 80,000 students around Laos. WFP handed over school feeding programmes in these schools to the Government in 2019 and 2021. At the request of the Government, WFP provided supplemental food commodities to these schools even after their programmes had been handed over to the government, to bridge challenges faced by COVID-19.

• To launch the start of community-level implementation of its new school feeding programme in 707 schools around Lao PDR, WFP organised an event at Sanot village Primary School, 70 km outside the capital Vientiane. With the presence of the US Ambassador to Lao PDR and the Vice Minister of Education and Sports, the programme gained visibility via coverage in national media.

• In collaboration with Helen Keller International, WFP completed a study to understand the drivers of dietary choices and the snack food environment of school-aged children in Lao PDR. The study concludes that consumption of unhealthy foods and beverages is a common practice in school-aged children. These types of foods are usually purchased at school and consumed between main meals. Children’s interest in eating unhealthy foods and beverages is primarily driven by taste, followed by seeing their friends and other adults in their household do the same. WFP will use the findings of the research study to inform programmes and policies for school-based health and nutrition interventions.