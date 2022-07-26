WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

211.812 mt of food distributed

US$ 1.28 million six-month (July - December 2022) net funding requirements

114,129 people assisted In June 2022

Operational Updates

• On 17 June, WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, facilitated a lessons learned meeting and closing ceremony for the quarantine centre food assistance programme. In total, 49 participants attended the meeting, including representatives from the Swiss Red Cross, Lao Red Cross, World Vision International, central and provincial level partners, and donors. The meeting highlighted the achievements of the programme, while enabling field operation teams to report on best practices and challenges throughout the two-year intervention.

• On 10 June, WFP conducted an orientation meeting for the Food Fortification Technical Working Group (FFTWG), bringing together 38 participants from the Government of Laos and development partners. The meeting facilitated the FFTWG to discuss their roles and responsibilities to promote rice fortification in Lao PDR. The FFTWG is committed to developing and endorsing a rice fortification standard, under WFP’s facilitation.

• From 20-21 June, WFP participated in the Government’s senior staff meeting to review and improve the draft Prime Minister Decree on school feeding. WFP has supported the Ministry of Education and Sport to prepare this decree since 2020 with the objective of integrating the cash transfers for the National School Meals Programme into the government’s regular budget lines. The decree is expected to be signed by the Prime Minister in early August 2022.

• WFP distributed more than US$ 360,000 in garden and livestock grants, to over 5,100 participants in 316 villages across 12 districts in four northern provinces – Oudomxay, Phongsaly, Xiengkhouang, and Houaphanh. Each participant received US$ 70 after completing Farmer Nutrition School sessions and will use cash grants to grow home gardens and small livestock.

• With the consistent partnership of the National Centre for Environmental Health and Water Supply of the Ministry of Health, WFP supports improved water access in 109 primary schools in the Salavan, Sekong, and Attapeu Provinces, where WFP handed over school feeding programmes to the Government in 2021. Access to reliable water is vital to sustain school feeding programmes and to carry out good hygiene practices in the schools.

• WFP conducted training sessions for the Village Education Development Committees of communities in Salavan, Sekong and Attapeu Provinces,