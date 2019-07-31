WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

530 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.12 million six-month (Jul-Dec 2019) net funding requirements

160,147 people assisted

Programmatic and Operational Updates

• WFP distributed 116.7 mt of rice and 8.4 mt of canned fish to 5,395 flood-affected beneficiaries in Sanamxai District, Attapeu Province.

• WFP conducted an initial meeting with district officials and village representatives regarding the establishment of 40 community rice banks which will benefit 22,000 beneficiaries in 40 target villages in the districts of Kaleum and Sanamxai in Southern Laos.

• In partnership with the National Mutual Federation of Luxembourg, WFP has continued distributing cash to beneficiaries for establishing community assets in vulnerable communities. As of June 2019, the partnership has distributed a total of US$ 46,291 to 8,972 beneficiaries in 32 villages for the establishment of 37 community assets.

• Agriculture For Nutrition organised a consultation meeting on land-use planning with stakeholders in Oudomxay and Xiengkhuang to discuss various approaches and implementation modalities. Under Strategic Outcome 4 of its Country Strategic Plan, WFP is supporting and enabling communities to lead their own food security and nutrition solutions. Land-use planning is one of the areas where WFP is providing support, with the objective to improve access to productive land and management of natural resources in a sustainable way.

• To mark the Japanese Government’s contribution to WFP of 339 mt canned fish and 205 mt of rice, the Japanese Ambassador to the Lao PDR attended a ceremony at the WFP warehouse in Vientiane. This inkind contribution is part of Japan’s pledge of US$ 3.2 million towards WFP’s school meals and resilience building programmes, which help communities withstand disasters caused by climate change.

• A baseline survey was conducted in 13 Villages in Sanamxay District, Attapue Province and 6 Villages in Nhommalath District, Khammouan Province from 10-14 June 2019, to understand the nutrition status of the population within the targeted villages. The study also seeks to expose the gaps in Villagers’ knowledge or beneficial attitudes and practices regarding feeding and hygiene of infants and young children.