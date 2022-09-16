WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

357 mt of food distributed US$37,370 (564 million LAK) of cash-based transfers disbursed

US$86,787 six-months (August 2022 - January 2023) net funding requirements

83,427 people assisted in July 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP, in collaboration with World Vision, distributed 191 mt of rice and 20 mt of cooking oil for 17,459 beneficiaries (8,555 women) who are participating in establishing community infrastructure in 32 communities in Savannakhet Province.

• WFP distributed 564 million LAK (approximately US$37,370) to 376 households who participated in community infrastructure building activities in six villages of Phongsaly District.

• On 7 July, WFP had a meeting with ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) to discuss further collaboration to strengthen food security in Lao PDR. WFP and APTERR have been supporting the Government of Lao PDR, in case of emergency rice needs. The APTERR helped communities several times, including in the aftermath of major floods in southern provinces in 2019.

• As part of WFP’s role in convening the SUN Business Network, a training session on the Workforce Nutrition Programme (WNP) was arranged on 12 July 2022, bringing together 37 participants from garment factories. The objective was to 1) create an understanding of the WNP’s key strategic areas – breastfeeding support; nutrition education; healthy food at work; regular health checks and 2) foster collaboration between the National Nutrition Centre and interested garment industry whose employees are mainly women, particularly minority ethnic groups at an increased risk of malnutrition.

• WFP completed capacity training sessions for the Village Education Development Committees (VEDC) in 14 target districts, where WFP handed over school feeding programmes to the Government in 2021. The training aimed to enhance the ownership and responsibilities of VEDC members and their communities, and to strengthen skills for communities to successfully operate school feeding programmes.

• WFP, together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, provided technical supervision and conducted field monitoring on warehouse management for Luangprabang, Oudomxai and Xayabouly provinces as part of the logistics