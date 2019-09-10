WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

11.921 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.28 million six-month (Aug 2019 – Jan 2020) net funding requirements

14,256 people assisted

Operational Updates

• On July 22-24, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) visited the joint IFAD-WFP project, Agriculture For Nutrition, in San and Namuang villages of Xiengkhaung Province.

• WFP held three workshops as part of its goal to hand over its school feeding programmes to the Government. The workshops took place in Salavan (covering the three southern provinces of Salavan, Sekong and Attapeu), Oudomxay (covering the northern provinces of Oudomxay and Luangnamtha) and Phongsaly Province. In total, the meetings were attended by nearly 200 participants, indicating strong commitment to a nationally owned school feeding programme from all levels of the Government.

• WFP completed an analysis of the infrastructure needed for the school feeding programme. This will provide important information for the process of handing the programme to the Government and support the successful delivery of school meals to children in Lao PDR the future.

• As part of the school feeding programme, literacy initiatives for students were discussed with new partners, with plans to start a new collaboration in October 2019.

• WFP has completed the desk-review phase of an end-line evaluation for the Local Regional Procurement (LRP) project. The LRP project, which is being implemented by the Lutheran World Federation, will finish at the end of September 2019 and the evaluation is due by December.

• WFP provided technical training on establishing community rice banks for 38 village management committees (18 in Sanamxai and 20 in Kaluem). 184 people attended the trainings.

• The Logistics Cluster Preparedness Project commenced in July and has been officially endorsed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare. The Project aims to enable local government, international and local NGO’s, UN agencies, development partners and the private sector to have a coordinated approach to improving supply chain resilience in Lao PDR. The project will run for 12 months with two initial activities to be conducted in August 2019.