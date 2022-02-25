WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

63.5 mt of food distributed

US$ 0.47 million six-month (Feb 2022 - Jul 2022) net funding requirements

70,321 people assisted In January 2022

Operational Updates

• On 27 January 2022, WFP launched its new Country Strategic Plan for the period of 2022-2026, with support from the Ministry of Planning and Investment and line ministries. The new Strategic Plan continues to gradually shift WFP’s approach from direct implementation to an advisory role. WFP’s work throughout the five years will aim to expand and strengthen the Government’s school meals programme, support the prevention of malnutrition, enhance community resilience and ensure food security, as well as support the Government’s emergency response efforts.

• Since the handover of school feeding programmes in 915 schools to the Government in September 2021,

WFP has been rolling out training to these schools on managing cash-based transfers from the Government for school feeding. After delays due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the training was completed in five target provinces in January 2022. The training taught Village Education Development Committee members, particularly school principals, how to make sound budget plans to maximize the use of the funds to complement community contributions to school feeding. By February 2022, all 915 schools will be well prepared to manage the government transfers.

• WFP completed virtual Training of Trainers workshops on the Green Box, a set of teaching materials on nutrition, health, agriculture and the environment, produced with the support of WFP. The workshops demonstrated to subnational trainers how to use the Green Box in teaching. The trainers will then roll out the training to teachers from the 515 target schools in February 2022. Teachers in these schools are expected to start using the materials in class from March onwards.

• WFP, in partnership with the local NGO Big Brother Mouse, conducted the last follow-up monitoring visit to 280 school feeding target schools in Phongsaly province. This partnership supported literacy promotion activities with reading corners, training, books and learning materials. As part of its capacity strengthening support to local NGOs, WFP collaborated with World Education, an international NGO, to train Big Brother Mouse on data collection, analysis and reporting skills.