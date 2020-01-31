WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

US$ 1.55 million six-month (Feb – Jul 2020) net funding requirements

327.63 mt of food distributed

147,373 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP, supported by various stakeholders including the National Nutrition Center, identified a range of nutrient-dense food crops that are suitable for children under 5 years, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women. These crops will help gain “quick wins” in diets, as they will supply important nutrients to groups which are vulnerable to health issues related to malnutrition.

• WFP signed a partnership agreement with the International Institute for Rural Reconstruction to provide technical assistance on climate-smart and community-driven school feeding. Through the partnership, WFP will establish five climate-smart villages. These villages will serve as learning sites for testing and scaling climate-smart and resilient practices, while also supporting community-driven school feeding. Currently, WFP is testing a weather pattern board in the villages to raise awareness on changes in climate and potential agriculture impacts.

• In partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), WFP delivered a training on how to access local climate and agro-meteorological data to 20 primary school teachers from five schools in Laongarm District, Saravan Province. This data will help trainees to ensure that their communities adapt their agricultural practices to any changing climate demands.

• WFP signed a partnership with Room to Read to deliver books to 16 target schools in Phouvong District of Attapeu province. This initiative fosters reading habits, increases the capacity of teachers to implement reading promotion activities, and increases students’ attendance after lunch.

• The Deputy Minister of Education and Sports led a high-level joint monitoring visit with WFP to the northern provinces, in order to strengthen WFP’s handover of the school feeding programme. A main aim of the visit was to ensure that the programme becomes a significant part of the Government’s social safety net and strategy to reach zero hunger.