WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

360.973 mt of food assistance distributed

WFP’s operations in Lao PDR are fully funded until July 2019 thanks to the generous support of WFP’s donors

155,788 people assisted

US$ 18,357.80 in cash distributed

Operational Updates

WFP continues to support the Government’s response to widespread floods throughout the country.

Through a contribution from the Government of Australia and in partnership with the Lao Red Cross, WFP distributed 125 tonnes of rice to 7,100 beneficiaries in seven villages in Sanamxay District, Attapue Province. Further food distributions to the flood affected communities are planned for March 2019. A total of 249 tonnes of rice will be distributed to cover the rice needs of the beneficiaries for three months.

During January, final preparations were made for the second round cash distributions to flood affected communities in Khammuane Province. Cash distributions to the 31,871 beneficiaries are planned during 4-16 February.

The first “Green Box Development” Workshop with line ministries and development partners took place in Vientiane on 24 January. The aim of the green box is to develop learning material about nutrition, school agriculture and climate change.

Members of the National Assembly and Ministry of Education and Sports visited school feeding activities in Nalae, Luang Namtha province as part of the handover process from WFP to the Government.