WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

104.4 mt of food distributed

US$ 460,000 six-month (March 2022 - Aug 2022) net funding requirements

83,343 people assisted In February 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP together with the Ministry of Education and Sports, organised a virtual Training of Trainers for provincial and district education officials, focused on implementation of school meals. The training consisted of four main modules: programme management, cooking, storekeeping and community mobilisation. As a next step, the officials will roll out the training to the 707 targeted schools, to enable the schools to start cooking school meals for the first time.

• In districts where WFP had already handed over school feeding programmes in 2019, WFP started a pilot to support officials from district education and sports offices to conduct inclusive support visits to schools. Through this pilot, officials will monitor the operation of school feeding programmes, mobilise community contribution and provide on-site coaching.

• WFP provided technical support to the 7th National Nutrition Forum, which took place on 16 February 2022. The meeting brought together approximately 250 participants and was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the chair of the National Nutrition Committee. On behalf of the private sector, Dr. Xaybandith Rasphone, the President of the Association of Lao Garment Industry spoke at the event, highlighting the important role of businesses to improve nutrition.

• As part of the Agriculture for Nutrition project, WFP supported the district government to develop a multisectorial district nutrition plan in Namor district in Oudomxay province, to identify gaps in relation to nutrition, and develop joint solutions. This plan will feed into the village nutrition plans that beneficiaries develop as part of the Farmer Nutrition Schools supported by the project.

• WFP began a GIS and ICT capacity assessment of the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare’s Emergency Operations Center as part of the first steps to integrate the WFP 72-Hour Emergency Assessment.

Approach into emergency response arrangements in Lao PDR. Following the assessment, WFP will coordinate with the relevant government counterparts to determine a series of capacity Contact info: building trainings throughout 2022.