WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

558.2 mt of food distributed

US$ 880,000 six-month (Jan 2022 – June 2022) net funding requirements

81,222 people assisted In December 2021

Operational Updates

• In response to the needs of communities affected by recent floods and the socio-economic impacts of COVID19, WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare and the Lao Red Cross distributed 524 mt of rice and 40 mt of fortified cooking oil to 20,406 beneficiaries (10,172 women) in Xayaboury and Savannakhet provinces.

• In partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, WFP conducted a warehouse management training in December 2021, supporting 30 Government staff (three women) from Salavane, Attapeu and Sekong Provinces with enhanced capacities in emergency logistics preparedness and response.

• As part of the Agriculture for Nutrition programme, nutrition awareness training sessions were conducted at village level in 12 districts reaching a total of 12,226 participants, most of them pregnant and lactating women and mothers with small children under 5 years old. In addition to the training sessions, WFP distributed 1,290 garden and livestock grants to households who completed the before mentioned farmer nutrition schools across the 12 target districts in the north. The grants of around USD 110 each aim to improve household food production and thus enhance the availability and diversity of nutritious food in the households.

• WFP joined the annual 16 Days against Gender-Based Violence campaign, through a joint initiative with 46 other development partners, consisting of civil society organizations, government partners, international development organizations, embassy representatives and UN partners. A WFP all-staff event, held online, gathered staff in all locations to learn about GenderBased Violence and disabled women’s lives in Lao PDR.

• WFP completed a pilot training for 180 smallholder women to enhance their agricultural productivity for growing nutritious crops locally, in support of the school meals programme. The women came from six communities in two districts of Oudomxay Province, where school meals programmes operate with the support of WFP and the Government of Lao PDR. Following the training, WFP distributed a livelihood grant of USD 170 to each participant, to help participating women practice enhanced agricultural knowledge and skills, and also to address the gender inequalities in these rural communities.