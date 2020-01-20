WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

US$ 2.3 million six-month (Jan – June 2020) net funding requirements

249.434 mt of food distributed

107,158 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP held a validation workshop for the external evaluation of the USDA-funded local and regional procurement programme. In addition to the workshop in Vientiane, the evaluation team and WFP met with 33 farmers and 15 local government authorities in the target district Nalae in Luangnamtha Province. The evaluation found the programme to be generally effective and provided recommendations for similar future initiatives.

• In support of the handover of the school feeding programme by 2021, WFP supplied computers, printers and projectors to relevant departments of the Ministry of Education and Sports in Luangprabang, Sekong, Saravane and Attapeu provinces. This hardware will help implementation of the programme in 21 WFPsupported districts.

• Since 2018, WFP has built 190 fish ponds as livelihoods and food support for the school feeding programme. An aquaculture expert assessed 12 of these ponds in Oudomxay, Luangnamtha and Phongsaly provinces in order to improve the intervention across these and other provinces.

• Together with the National Nutrition Center, WFP organised a training for the staff of two factories on basic nutrition. This activity was led by the SUN Business Network, in order to promote improved nutrition and health at the workplace. In 2020, another seven factories will be targeted.

• The National Nutrition Forum convened over 300 participants from different sectors. At this forum, WFP provided technical support for meeting preparations and showcased SUN Business Network members and their products as unique solutions to improve nutrition nationally.

• WFP has started phasing out the distribution of Specialized Nutritious Food. The last stock was dispatched to Sekong Province during December. WFP will continue to support nutrition at the community level through promoting local nutritious food and nutrition education activities for behaviour change