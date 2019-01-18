WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

WFP continues to support the Government’s response to widespread floods throughout the country. Floods in July/August 2018 damaged basic infrastructure, schools, hospitals and homes. Six villages were totally displaced and seven more villages were affected but not displaced.

WFP is managing US$1.7 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support food assistance needs to cover a six- month period in the six hardest-hit districts in Khammouane province .

To date, unconditional cash transfers of US$ 275,000 have been distributed in three districts to a total of 30,600 recipients in 6,000 households targeted to be the most vulnerable.

WFP is providing logistical support to the Government of Lao PDR for the shipment, storage and handling of 1000 mt of rice donated by the Republic of Korea on behalf of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve. This month 420 mt were dispatched to flood-affected villages in Attapeu Province.