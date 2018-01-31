WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, December 2017

Highlights

• Exchange visits of Village Education District Committees commenced in December, as part of the capacity development of villages implementing WFP School Meals Programmes , which will be h anded - over to the Government for inclusion in the National School Feeding model.

• WFP dispatche d smoke reducing cook stoves to 48 villages implementing the WFP School Meals Programme.

• WFP completed the design of customised packages of assistance aimed to strengthen the capacity of communities where the School Meals Programme is currently implemented.

Operational Updates

• As part of the phased hand - over of the WFP School Meals programme (SMP) to Government and communities, ( to be completed by 2021 ) , exchange visits of Village Education District Committees (VEDC) commenced in December.

VEDC members from WFP SMP villages visit ed villages implementing the National School Feeding program me.

During the exchange visits, VEDC members from both villages exchange best practices and saw first - hand the government model, paying particular attention to record keeping and cash management, cooking set - up, school gardens, parent associations and well - functioning community contributions.

• In December, WFP dispatched Super Clean Cookstoves, ‘pellet’ fuel and cooking accessories to 48 villages. The cookstoves are to be used in school meal preparation and will promote the health and environmental benefits of cooking with clean fuel s.

Each village received an additional cookstove to rotate amongst community members.

• WFP completed the design of customised packages of assistance , aimed to strengthen the capacity of communities where the School Meals Programme is currently implemented and will be nationalised in the future.

Based on community strength assessments conducted in 1,087 communities throughout 2017, the three packages take into consideration communities’ assessed: vulnerability; infrastructure;

VEDC performance; and community awareness.

All assistance packages look to increase community awareness and strengthen VEDCs , whilst package B adds water resource management and package C further adds strengthening food availability and resilience.

Challenges

• As of early 2018, funding gaps for Strategic Outcome 2 — which aims to reduce stunting rates to national targets by 2025 — necessitate prioritization of activities .

Based on current forecasts, the phasing out of specialised nutritious food provision for pregnant and nursing women, planned for 2019, will commence in 2018.