WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

138.9 mt of food distributed

US$ 165,630 of cash distributed

US$ 0.07 million six-month net funding requirements (September 2022 – February 2023)

12,838 people assisted In August 2022

Operational Updates

School Feeding

• Following WFP’s technical support to the Ministry of Education and Sports since 2020, the Prime Minister’s Decree on School Meals was signed and came into effect as of 15 August. Henceforth, cashbased transfers required for the National School Meals Programme will be incorporated into the Government’s regular budget lines.

• Under the National School Meals Programme, WFP delivered and handed over 420.8 MT of rice, 89.1 MT of lentils, 51.1 MT of cooking oil and 129.0 MT of canned fish to the Government for 1,423 schools. The schools will start using the food in the new school term starting September.

• WFP completed the delivery of 483.6 MT of rice, 0.7 MT of cooking oil, 62.1 MT of lentils and 48.4 MT of canned fish to 707 schools, where WFP directly implements school feeding programmes.

Capacity strengthening on Nutrition

• WFP, in partnership with the Integrated Vocational Training College, delivered a food processing training to 144 community members in Oudomxay Province, mainly women of reproductive age. The training aimed to share knowledge and skills on food processing, preservation and safety, as well as food availability and the promotion of healthy snack consumption.

• As part of a project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Government of France, WFP hosted a series of nutrition workshops in 64 villages in two districts in Phongsaly Province. 250 community members were sensitized on the causes of malnutrition, seasonal planning for enhanced food production, and climate change mitigation measures.

• WFP and the Agriculture Integrated Vocational Training College in Xiengkhouang Province jointly facilitated an agriculture training to 88 participants. The training aimed at promoting the production of nutritious and diversified food in the communities.