WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

16 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.52 million six-month (Sept 2021 - Feb 2022) net funding requirements

30,986 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP, in collaboration with World Vision International and the Swiss Red Cross, continued providing food assistance for quarantine centers in eight provinces across the country. In August, 11,906 people (6,064 female) have received 408,143 meals which costed around USD 529,611 in total. Since the number of migrants in these centres have significantly increased, WFP and partners need to review the feeding strategy as well as mobilize more funds.

• WFP and its cooperating partner CRS continued delivering district orientation and village consultations in six provinces where school feeding activities will start up in the framework of the new McGovern-Dole project. These meetings aim to inform the participating authorities and villages of the operational details of the project.

• WFP delivered the last batch of non-food items (construction materials to maintain school feedingrelated infrastructures, tools and seeds for school gardens and farmer groups) to 915 supported schools before the school feeding activities in these schools are handed over to the Government of Lao PDR in late September. These materials aim at readying the schools for independent school feeding, after WFP’s in-kind contributions end.

• WFP, together with government counterparts, started implementing the French-funded project “Improved food and nutrition security in Northern Lao PDR”. The project aims to promote positive nutrition behaviour and enhance dietary diversity of vulnerable groups. Activities will include the establishment of Farmer Nutrition Schools, the distribution of livestock and garden cash grants and social and behavior change communication strategies. In August 2021, WFP and partners registered eligible beneficiaries and conducted a nutrition survey in 800 households in 64 target villages.

• ‘Enhancement of Food Supply and the Rehabilitation of Agricultural Infrastructure in Flood- Affected Areas’, a project supported by the Government of Japan, officially started by handing over 1,115 metric tons of rice to WFP and the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare. This in-kind assistance will allow WFP to help 35,000 people in southern provinces to meet immediate food and nutrition needs as well as to build long-term resilience against disaster risk and climate-related impacts.

• WFP and the local authorities of Phongsaly Province have started implementing the project ‘Disaster Risk Reduction for Enhanced Food Security and Resilience in Disaster Prone Communities in Lao PDR’ by conducting a consultations in 15 target communities, collection of baseline data and registering beneficiaries. Also, WFP and the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare jointly provided a training on warehouse management for provincial and district staff to ensure effective management of relief items for emergency response.

• With support from Russia and the Chinese private sector, WFP distributed cash and sunflower oil to 50 communities in 5 districts of Phongsaly Province as incentive for communities for the construction of 45 fishponds and 5 rural roads.