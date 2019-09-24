WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

US$ 1.58 million six-month (Sept 2019 – Feb 2020) net funding requirements

137.088 mt of food assistance distributed

24,484 people assisted

Operational Updates

• Flood update: During 29 August – 2 September 2019, heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI resulted in widespread flooding being reported in six provinces in southern Lao PDR (Khammouane, Attapeu, Saravan, Sekong, Savannakhet and Champasack Provinces). As of 9 September 2019, an estimated 397,000 people have been affected with 88,000 people displaced and 14 people have died. WFP is providing logistics support for the distribution of 400 mt of rice from the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) to the affected area. As of 10 September 2019, no official request for assistance from the Government has been received by the UN Country Team, however, WFP is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to respond.

• WFP conducted an emergency food security assessment aimed to provide an overview of the humanitarian situation and risks to food security in northern provinces that have been affected by drought, rodent plagues and flash flooding during the past months. Findings are due to be released mid-September.

• WFP and the Lao Red Cross distributed 116.65 mt of rice and 8.43 mt of canned fish to the 5,395 people in Sanamxay district of the Southern Attapeu province who were hit by the floods of 2018.

• To ensure food security during the lean season, community rice banks have been established in two districts (Kaleum in Sekong Province and Sanamxay in Attapeu Province) of Southern Laos. 28 rice storage facilities have been built out of the planned 40. Food distribution is scheduled for the beginning of September, or as soon as the villages are accessible by road.

• WFP and the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare co-chaired a Logistics Cluster Preparedness workshop in Vientiane. The workshop agreed upon focus areas for a desktop simulation to further evaluate priority tools, infrastructure and trainings needed to address gaps in emergency logistics.

• WFP held a Training of Trainers for the assembly of Mobile Storage Units (MSU) in Vientiane. 24 people participated from the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, Lao Military, Lao Red Cross and WFP. WFP also provided two MSUs in support of the government’s prepositioning strategy for rapid temporary relief item storage or shelter following disasters. Further trainings will be organised in the provinces.

• To improve communities’ resilience and raise their awareness of positive nutrition practices, WFP trained 50 people from 10 villages in Luang Namtha Province to process food and animal feed and use bio-fertilizers.

• WFP held an Agriculture for Nutrition Training of Trainers to build facilitation skills among district government technical officers. The aim is that all 12 district trainer teams will transfer their skills to facilitators in the villages targeted in 2019 and 2020, in support of activities in the Farmer Nutrition Schools programme.