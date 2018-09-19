WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

10 metric tons of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 six months (September-February) net funding requirements

16,766 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

Tropical Storms caused heavy rains and flooding in 79 districts of 14 provinces across Lao PDR. According to the Government, over 80,000 families have been affected. In response, the UN Logistics Cluster, led by WFP, was activated and provided logistics support.

The Government of Australia contributed US$ 338,000 to support flood-affected communities in Sanamxay District, Attapeu Province. This generous contribution will support the immediate food needs of the affected population including the purchase of rice, oil, and specialised nutritious foods for children under five years and pregnant and lactating mothers.

WFP cluster support included logistical and infrastructure analysis such as road access, commercial transport availability, and warehousing of relief supplies. The cluster has provided space at WFP’s Vientiane warehouse, including the installation of one Mobile Storage Unit. Additionally, one Mobile Storage Unit was donated to the Government in Attapeu and set up for the storage of relief goods. Alongside the provision of warehousing has been knowledge transfer on proper storage techniques and inventory management.