19 Sep 2018

WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, August 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (465.63 KB)

In Numbers

10 metric tons of food assistance distributed

US$ 0 six months (September-February) net funding requirements

16,766 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

  • Tropical Storms caused heavy rains and flooding in 79 districts of 14 provinces across Lao PDR. According to the Government, over 80,000 families have been affected. In response, the UN Logistics Cluster, led by WFP, was activated and provided logistics support.

  • The Government of Australia contributed US$ 338,000 to support flood-affected communities in Sanamxay District, Attapeu Province. This generous contribution will support the immediate food needs of the affected population including the purchase of rice, oil, and specialised nutritious foods for children under five years and pregnant and lactating mothers.

  • WFP cluster support included logistical and infrastructure analysis such as road access, commercial transport availability, and warehousing of relief supplies. The cluster has provided space at WFP’s Vientiane warehouse, including the installation of one Mobile Storage Unit. Additionally, one Mobile Storage Unit was donated to the Government in Attapeu and set up for the storage of relief goods. Alongside the provision of warehousing has been knowledge transfer on proper storage techniques and inventory management.

  • A joint rapid assessment was undertaken 13-16 August by the Government, FAO, Oxfam and WFP. Findings confirmed flooding-displaced people in Sanamxay lost their key livelihoods and reported significant losses of livestock and agriculture. The assessment indicates no acute food security issues, as people are receiving food assistance, however, the situation could change rapidly should rains continue to affect distribution of food commodities.

