WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

165.81 mt of food distributed

US$ 820,000 six-month (May - October 2022) net funding requirements

120,820 people assisted In April 2022

Operational Updates

• Following the Training of Trainers workshops for the Green Box, a set of teaching materials on nutrition, health, agriculture and environment, WFP supported the Ministry of Education and Sports to roll out the training to teachers from 515 schools in Phongsaly, Luangnamtha and Oudomxay Provinces where WFP handed over school feeding programmes to the Government in 2019. Teachers learned how to use the Green Box materials to enrich their teaching.

• WFP, in collaboration with provincial and district officials, hosted agriculture Training of Trainers sessions in three target districts in Houaphanh and Phongsaly Province, as part of the Agriculture for Nutrition project. The objective is for farmers’ leaders to transfer knowledge and skills on better agriculture techniques, such as, setting up plots, connecting to water sources, and education on soil quality and health to village farmers in all target villages.

Furthermore, WFP continues to support the development of multi-sectorial district nutrition plans, to identify gaps in relation to nutrition, and develop joint solutions.

• As part of a food and nutrition security project funded by the French Government in Phongsaly Province, 1,790 households participated in community-led farmer nutrition schools. Throughout the month of May, these households will receive a cash grant to create a home garden or purchase small livestock to improve household nutrition.

• WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry shared the Climate-Smart Villages Project in Bountai and Samphanh Districts of Phongsaly Province. There is a need for context-specific solutions to climate risks at the local level, particularly by helping farmers to use their experiences to adapt to the challenges posed by climate change and to enhance local capacities by implementing climate-smart agriculture.

• Together with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, WFP management visited several northern provinces for annual provincial review meetings, to review the achievements and challenges of 2021, and discuss plans for 2022, and to launch and raise awareness of WFP’s new Country Strategic Plan.