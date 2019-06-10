WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, April 2019
In Numbers
392.779 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 0.26 million (May-Oct 2019) net funding requirements
157,848 people assisted
Operational Updates
WPF’s Agriculture for Nutrition project is supporting target villages in their preparation of village development plans, with the aim of improving agricultural productivity and quality of life in the communities. 88 village development plans have been submitted to the district authorities, after which the communities can apply for grants to fund agricultural infrastructure projects.
Preparations for handing over the first batch of 515 school meals programmes in northern provinces to Government and communities are in full swing. The handover ceremony will happen at Bor primary school, Lar District, Oudomxay Province, in the presence of the Deputy Ministers of Education and Sports and Agriculture and Forestry, as well as WFP’s Executive Director and FAO’s Director General.
The next shipment of food from USDA through the McGovern Dole school feeding initiative has arrived in Bangkok and is being trucked to Vientiane. This shipment is comprised of 2200 mt of rice, 660 mt of lentils, and 260 mt of oil. These quantities will cover school meal activities for the period of September 2019 until May 2020. 120 mt of rice has arrived which will support the continued recovery of people affected by the floods of 2018 in the south of the country.