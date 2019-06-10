WFP Lao PDR Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

392.779 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 0.26 million (May-Oct 2019) net funding requirements

157,848 people assisted

Operational Updates

WPF’s Agriculture for Nutrition project is supporting target villages in their preparation of village development plans, with the aim of improving agricultural productivity and quality of life in the communities. 88 village development plans have been submitted to the district authorities, after which the communities can apply for grants to fund agricultural infrastructure projects.

Preparations for handing over the first batch of 515 school meals programmes in northern provinces to Government and communities are in full swing. The handover ceremony will happen at Bor primary school, Lar District, Oudomxay Province, in the presence of the Deputy Ministers of Education and Sports and Agriculture and Forestry, as well as WFP’s Executive Director and FAO’s Director General.