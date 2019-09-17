17 Sep 2019

Weekly Disaster Update 09 – 15 Sep 2019

ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
REGIONAL SUMMARY:

The monsoon rain band has been enhanced by a low pressure system near the Philippines, and has brought scattered shows over some parts of the northern ASEAN region, as reported by the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC). On the other hand, persistent hotspots with moderate to dense haze continue to be detected in Sumatra and Kalimantan (Indonesia) and may not be immediately subdued due to the continuous dry season in the southern ASEAN region.

HIGHLIGHT:

From 29 August 2019 until present, heavy rains have been intermittent in Thailand. The Southwest Monsoon, enhanced by Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI, have caused floods, landslides, and windstorms across 32 provinces, and have affected 418,449 families.
Despite the high number of affected families and people, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Thailand (DDPM) stated that the disaster is still within the national capacities. The AHA Centre will monitor continuously and issue updates should there be any significant development of the situation.

HYDRO-METEO-CLIMATOLOGICAL:

The daily average rainfall during the week was still characterised by rainy weather in the northern ASEAN region, while the southern part remained generally dry, as the Southwest Monsoon continues. High intensity rain fell over the eastern part of the Philippines, due to the formation of Tropical Depression MARILYN, which is currently moving northward.

GEOPHYSICAL:

There were five (5) earthquakes with magnitude 5.0 and above that occurred last week in Indonesia (BMKG), and the Philippines (PHIVOLCS). One of the earthquakes was felt in Manila, and people were evacuated from the swaying buildings. However, none these earthquakes resulted in significant damages.

OUTLOOK:

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) forecasts that the weather in the northern ASEAN region will continue to be rainy, with prevailing winds gradually shifting to blow from the northeast. Meanwhile, the southern ASEAN region is expected to remain generally dry, except for several showers over northern Sumatra (Indonesia) and parts of Malaysia. Hotspot activities in Sumatra and Kalimantan (Indonesia) are expected to persist, and some of the smoke haze may continue to spread to the neighbouring areas.

