Introduction

The warehouse management training of trainers (ToT) was designed to enhance the capacity of the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MoLSW) in delivering and facilitating future warehouse management trainings for its own staff in national and provincial branches. This was in line with MoLSW’s identified needs for the Logistics Preparedness Project to assist the Government in training their focal points in warehouse management and establishing essential infrastructure and systems for stock management of emergency relief items.

The ToT was held over two days in Vientiane Capital at the Crown Plaza hotel. One day was dedicated to theory and the other to practice. The aim of this ToT was to capture the skillsets needed for effective training delivery and facilitation such as sessions planning, resource planning, presentation and feedback provision, and supporting and monitoring of learning process. It was delivered by Alan Johnson, RedR Australia regional coordinator/trainer; Toulor Xiamai, Logistics Preparedness Officer; and supported by WFP logistics staff.

The seven participants included four MoLSW national staff and three PLSW (provincial branch of MoLSW) staff – one from Vientiane province, one from Champasak province and one from Oudomxay province. The participants had either attended the November 2019 warehouse management training or had prior experience in warehouse management.

The importance of the ToT was emphasised by the Deputy Director General of MoLSW; and the Country Director of WFP Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), who opened the training.