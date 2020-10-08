Warehouse Management Training in Northern and Southern Provinces of Lao PDR

Introduction

The warehouse management training was developed in the context of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR)

Government’s needs and capacity, and local capacity levels and approval processes. Stock forms, excel-based record keeping, and warehouse manuals were created by the Global Logistics Cluster’s Field-Based Preparedness Project (FBPP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (MoLSW).

Two-day training courses were held in Luangprabang and Savannakhet on 21-22 July 2020 and 5-6 August 2020 respectively. The training comprised a theoretical component (conducted at the Luangprabang View Resort Hotel in Luang Prabang and Daosavanh Resort & Spa Hotel in Savannakhet), and practical sessions (at the Luangprabang and Savannakhet Provincial Labour and Social Welfare (PLSW) relief item warehouses). The training was delivered by MoLSW Trainers, who had previously participated in a Warehouse Management Training course in November 2019, and had subsequently received Training of Trainers instruction in June 2020. The MoLSW trainers were observed by Alan Johnson and Toulor Xiamai from GLC’s FBPP; and supported by logistics staff from WFP Laos.

Participants included 34 PLSW staff - two from most Provinces, and one from each province of Oudomxay, Vientiane and Champasak (these three provinces also supplied one trainer each). The opening ceremonies were presided over by the Deputy Director General of MoLSW and Heads of PLSW in Luangprabang and Savannakhet.

The purpose of the trainings was to prepare participants and to facilitate the implementation of the newly developed MoLSW warehouse management processes, and to undertake a real-time stock inventory. Prior to this training, a few PLSW offices had records of the stock that had been distributed from their warehouses to the beneficiaries, while the remaining had no records.