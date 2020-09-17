UNOSAT Tropical Cyclone NOUL Population Exposure Analysis in Lao PDR,17 September 2020

Tropical cyclone NOUL formed on 16 September 2020 over the eastern area of South China Sea. It was strengthened and moved north-west passing south of Parcel Islands in the afternoon of 17 September 2020, with the maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h. The category 3 Tropical Storm NOUL is forecast to reach the central coast of Vietnam in the early morning of 18 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h and then heading to LaoPDR and Thailand from Friday to Sunday. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone NOUL can have a medium humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population and vulnerability. Based on data of the forecasted tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 17 September 2020 00:00 UTC), and population data from WorldPop 2020, UNITAR-UNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for Lao PDR. About 2%, of population of Lao PDR living inside wind speed zone of 90 km/h and 60% living inside wind speed zone of 60 km/h.