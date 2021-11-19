Unmasking II: Childhood Lost (Key findings - Lao PDR)

Understanding the impact

Background

To better understand the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the lives of vulnerable children in Asia, and to make evidence-based policy and programming decisions, World Vision conducted a Recovery Assessment in May 2020. The assessment found that the vulnerabilities experienced by children in Asia have been grossly heightened by COVID-19. Families had been experiencing devastating losses of livelihoods, which often led to limited access to food, essential medicines and basic healthcare. As the virus spread across the region and governments started taking drastic public health measures to protect their citizens, World Vision found that children were among the most affected by the severe consequences of lockdowns and major economic contraction’ and scaled up its emergency response to include the 17 countries in the Asia Pacific. A year on, World Vision sought to again strengthen its understanding of the impacts facing some of the most vulnerable sections of Asian societies, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resulting research, conducted over April, May, and June, sought to see what had changed, for who, over the time period. To better understand the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on the lives of vulnerable children in Asia, and better inform the journey ahead, WV conducted studies in Lao PDR and other countries in the South Asia Pacific. This summary report is a subset from the main regional report, focusing on the key findings of the research in Lao PDR.