Understanding eating and feeding practices affecting maternal-child nutrition in ethnic minority groups in southern Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Project description

The Accelerating Healthy Agriculture and Nutrition (AHAN) Project, led by World Vision, is implemented by a consortium of partners including Agronomes et Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (AVSF), Green Community Development Association (GCDA) and the Burnet Institute (BI). The proposed consortium draws on the unique technical and organisational strengths of each partner to implement an integrated, multi-sectoral project in line with the Government of Lao PDR’s (GoL) convergence approach, the National Nutrition Strategy and Plan of Action (NNSAP) (2016-2020), and the European Union’s (EUs) Joint Indicative Programming Document for Lao PDR (2016-2020). Implementation will target the following 12 districts across 3 southern provinces, supporting 10 villages per district: