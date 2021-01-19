UN Lao PDR Socio-Economic Response Framework to COVID-19 (Draft)

Executive Summary

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has triggered a global crisis of unprecedented scale, and risks undoing decades of progress made by developing countries, including Lao PDR, towards reducing poverty and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) more broadly.

The Government of Lao PDR was swift in enacting a nationwide lockdown early in the outbreak, meaning there have only been 23 recorded cases to date.1 Therefore, the impact of COVID-19 on Lao PDR has so far been largely socio-economic as domestic and regional supply chains collapsed, along with economies and with them household incomes and consumer demand. With a total population of 7.1 million2 , almost half a million people are estimated to have lost their jobs, and roughly 383,000 people are expected to fall back into poverty, further exacerbating pre-existing inequalities. Food security, already an issue, is becoming critical, with people in the northern provinces already lacking rice seven months ahead of the new harvest. 1.7 million children have had their education disrupted, which could lead to substantial learning losses in a country already facing a learning crisis. In short, COVID-19 puts at risk Lao PDR’s hard-won development gains of the last decade and hinders its progress towards the SDGs and its ambitions for middle income status. In overcoming these challenges, it will be critical to ensure that no one is left behind, and that priority is placed in reaching those furthest behind first in our recovery efforts to avoid disproportionate humanitarian consequences and intensifying inequalities.

This UN Socio-Economic Response Plan (SERP) has been prepared by the United Nations Country Team in Lao PDR using its extensive experience of diverse development challenges globally and of the country context, as well as its strong partnership with government, development partners, civil society, and the private sector. It is built around four streams of work – based on the global UN Framework for the Immediate Socio-Economic Response to COVID-193 – constituting which are considered to constituting an essential package of support offered by the UN Development System (UNDS) in Lao PDR over the next 18 months to contribute to Lao PDR’s recovery effort and to protect the needs and rights of people living under the duress of the pandemic, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable people and groups, who are at risk of being left behind.

The first chapter is about the macroeconomic response and multilateral collaboration and highlights the need for tailored decisions for the short and long term with regards to planning and the creation of fiscal space to allow a scaled-up response across all sectors.

This SERP lists the following priorities: 1) planning, with decisive action tailored for immediate needs and the country’s long-term trajectory; 2) repositioning the economy to take advantage of new business opportunities; and 3) creating the fiscal space to enable a scaled-up response.

The second chapter builds on the themes and priorities highlighted in the macroeconomic chapter, focusing on bolstering the economic response and recovery. It focuses on making improvements to key sectors of the Lao economy, setting groundwork for a revitalised and greener return to business, while exploiting new opportunities for inclusive growth. This chapter specifies the following priorities: 1) rejuvenating the agricultural sector; 2) greening key employers, including the return of more sustainable tourism; and 3) seizing and creating new business opportunities.

The third chapter begins to narrow down the focus from the broad-based economic recovery to the health sectoral interventions, specifically focused on protecting health services during the crisis and preparing the health systems and the public for future COVID-19 outbreaks, in tandem with maintaining essential health services and delivery. This SERF outlines the following priorities: 1) strengthening coordination and governance for the COVID-19 response; 2) flattening the epidemiological curve and improving IPC; 3) establishing safe, clean and green healthcare facilities suitable to treat COVID-19 cases; 4) WASH in quarantine/isolation centres, communities, schools and workplaces; 5) Restoring essential health services; 6) Safeguarding continuity of essential nutrition services; 7) Ensuring implementation of public health and social measures; 8) Strengthening risk communication and community engagement practices; 9) Building resilient health systems to respond to COVID-10 and future public health emergencies.

The final chapter aims to extend the UN commitment to work alongside diverse populations, civil society and local authorities through a people-centred approach by highlighting the challenges faced by those most vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic, and proposes intersectional, gender responsive priorities designed for protecting people, building resilience and fostering social cohesion. The chapter draws out five key areas of intervention under this heading; education, food security, and social protection, psychosocial wellbeing and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention; which together and individually underpin the fulfilment of individuals’ potential in the long term and Lao PDR’s continued progress towards the 2030 Agenda. It is essential that all basic services and support mechanisms are designed, implemented, and reviewed in partnership with communities and local authorities, building on the diversity and intersectionality that is reflected across the Lao society. Inclusive and flexible service delivery models are an essential design component in building community and household level resilience and establishing an enabling environment that advances social cohesion, providing often marginalised, discriminated, and vulnerable groups opportunities to fully participate in their own recovery.

In addition, the economy is an important component of any recovery. The COVID-19 pandemic poses a raft of new challenges to Lao PDR’s development path, both immediately and in the longer-term. It also presents a prime opportunity for the government and society to advance structural change to transform the country economically, socially, and environmentally. Lao PDR sits in a unique geographical position, one that it can use to become vital to the region’s trade, which in turn could help it exploit the vast potential of ecommerce to boost its micro and small businesses that characterise its economy. By addressing the needs of the most vulnerable portions of the population, empowering their recovery, giving all persons a greater stake in society, and reducing inequality. Moreover, in drawing the links between the economic and the social, support to the greening of key sectors can allow further steps to be taken towards addressing one of other biggest challenges to the country’s successful development: its vulnerability to climate change.

The UNDS in Lao PDR stands ready to support the government, through this SERP and the National Socio-Economic Development Plan (NSEDP) which it complements, in taking the necessary steps and actions towards building back better and stronger, for a more equal, prosperous and green future.