08 May 2019

TRCS Distributes Flat Bottom Boats and Computers to Lao Red Cross

Report
from Thai Red Cross
Published on 07 May 2019 View Original

Lt.Gen.(Retd) Amnat Barlee, M.D., Director of the Relief and Community Health Bureau of the Thai Red Cross Society, together with his team, distributed three flat bottom boats, 55 computers, table fans, clothes and toothpaste to support the Lao Red Cross’s disaster preparedness and response operations. Mr. Khamhoung Heuangvongsy, President of the Lao Red Cross, and Lao Red Cross representatives received all the above mentioned items on 5 March 2019 at the Lao Red Cross National Headquarters.

