20 Sep 2018

The Thai Red Cross Society Supports Lao Red Cross’s Operation in Assisting the Victims of Hydroelectric Dam Collapse

Report
from Thai Red Cross
Published on 19 Sep 2018 View Original

By watchariya.l

Part of the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower dam in Champasak and Attapeu Provinces, Southeastern Laos, the subsidiary dam under construction collapsed on 23 July 2018. The collapse resulted in flooding of several villages with 5,000 million cubic meters of water resulting in more than 20 people dead and leaving around 100 people missing and 6,600 people homeless.

Moreover, the Relief and Community Health Bureau has delegated the Red Cross Health Station No. 1 in Surin Province, the Red Cross Health Station No. 4 in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, and the Red Cross Health Station No. 7 in Ubon Ratchathani Province to prepare 4,100 relief kits, 4,500 polyester blankets, 25 tents, 2 teams operating drinking water purification machines which can produce 6,400 liters of drinking water per day, and 4 flat bottom boats to support disaster victims. Other necessities to be distributed include hygiene kits, household medicines, adult and kid clothes, loincloths, sarongs, mosquito nets, flashlights, candles, mosquito repellent lotion, trash bags, etc. The bureau also coordinated with the Bangkok regional delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to provide support from Thailand.

