The Thai Red Cross Society Supports Lao Red Cross’ Relief Operation for Victims of Hydroelectric Dam Collapse

By watchariya.l

Following the collapes of an under-construction dam in Southeastern Laos, Ms. Kanungnij Chantatin, Head of the Capacity Building and Disaster Preparedness Unit of the TRCS Relief Division, and Ms. Porntheera Chaleekort, Registered Nurse 6 of the Thai Red Cross Health Station No.7 in Ubon Ratchathani Province, were deployed as the Regional Disaster Response Team (RDRT) to Laos for relief and WASH support.