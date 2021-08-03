Synthesis report - Pathways to Sustainable Food Systems, Food Systems Summit 2021: Member State Dialogues in Lao PDR

Introduction

As part of the Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the SecretaryGeneral of the United Nations will convene a Food Systems Summit in 2021 to help establish the future direction for food systems in our world and inspire action to get there. The Summit will bring together key players from the worlds of science, business, policy, healthcare and academia, as well as farmers, indigenous people, youth organisations, consumer groups, environmental activists, and other key stakeholders. Participants will explore how the transformation of food systems can be better aligned with the principles and goals of the 2030 Agenda and identify pathways to leverage these transformations to accelerate overall progress.

Member states were invited to hold a national-level, multi-stakeholder Food System Summit Dialogue (Member State Dialogues or MSD) in preparation for the Global Summit in September 2021. Based on the action tracks proposed by the Secretary-General, the technical groups of the MSD in Lao PDR identified four key thematic areas:

i) ensuring safe and nutritious food for all,

ii) boosting nature-positive food production at sufficient scales;

iii) advancing equitable livelihoods and value distribution; and

iv) building resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stresses.

This paper is a collaborative effort, involving the Government of Lao PDR, the UN country team in Lao PDR and stakeholders found at every level of the food systems in the country. Encapsulating the extensive consultation between relevant parties leading into the Member State dialogues, this paper explores the food systems as a whole, identifying country-specific opportunities and challenges, discusses synergies and trade-offs between different thematic areas and elements of food systems and aims to delineate a pathway toward more sustainable food systems in Lao PDR.

Please note that this is a synthesised paper, more in-depth and theme-specific background papers can be found in the annex