Lao PDR
Strengthening the capacity of ASEAN Member States to design and implement risk-informed and shock-responsive social protection systems for resilience: Lao PDR case study
Attachments
This report presents the findings of a case study of Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) national social protection system, which sought to identify the factors that would enable that system to be responsive to shocks. The case study involved field visits and in-country interviews and is one part of the project titled ‘Strengthening the capacity of ASEAN Member States (AMS) to develop risk-informed and shock-responsive social protection for resilience’.
Considering the Lao PDR context, this research study presents the following key policy recommendations (p. 34-36):
- Technical assistance on public financial management to relevant line ministries;
- Improve coordination among line ministries through existing structures;
- Build capacity across the Disaster Risk Management cycle;
- Laying the foundations of an integrated social protection sector;
- Extend coverage of priority social protection programmes in disaster-prone communities.