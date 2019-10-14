Situation Update: No. 6 – Tropical Storm Podul and Tropical Depression Kajiki, Lao PDR - Monday, 14 September 2019, 18:30 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. On 29 August (Thursday) and 02 September (Monday) 2019, the Lao PDR Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Lao PDR reported potential affected areas in the central and southern part of Lao PDR due to the existence of a Low Pressure Area (LPA), Tropical Storm PODUL, and Tropical Depression KAJIKI. Subsequently, flooding was reported in six (6) provinces: Champasak, Saravan, Savannakhet, Sekong, Khammouan, and Attapeu (in descending order of most affected province).

b. The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (MLSW) of Lao PDR organised and led a National Multi-Sectoral Joint Disaster Needs Assessment in the 6 affected provinces, to support information-based efforts to recover faster after the massive flooding. The assessment was conducted from 21 September to 05 October 2019, consisting of a total of 21 persons from several sectoral bodies of Lao PDR ministries - MLSW, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of Planning and Investment, and also representatives from the Lao Red Cross Society, UN Humanitarian Country Team,

Non-Government Organisations, and the AHA Centre.

c. Based on the assessment results, as many as 97 bridges, 747 schools, 43 health centres and hospitals, 462 road places, 275,114 livestocks and poultry were affected by the floods. Total damage is estimated to cost US$164 million (1.45 trillion Laotian Kip).

d. The AHA Centre supported the Government of Lao PDR by deploying its In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) and sending Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA) relief items to Vientiane on 12 September (Thursday) 2019, which was attended by the AHA Centre Executive Director, Acting Director-General of Social Welfare Department of Lao PDR, and Ambassadors of ASEAN Member States based in Vientiane (Press Release).

e. The AHA Centre also provided support in the planning and implementation process of the National Multi-Sectoral Joint Disaster Needs Assessment led by the Government of Lao PDR. In addition, continuous remote support, such as data analysis and mapping, was also provided by the AHA Centre’s Emergency Operations Centre in Jakarta, Indonesia.