Situation Update: No. 4 – Tropical Storm Podul and Tropical Depression Kajiki, Lao PDR - Thursday, 12 September 2019, 20:00 hrs (UTC+7)

HIGHLIGHTS

a. On 29 August (Thursday) and 02 September (Monday) 2019, the Lao PDR Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Lao PDR reported potential affected areas in the central and southern part of Lao PDR due to the existence of a Low Pressure Area (LPA), Tropical Storm PODUL, and Tropical Depression KAJIKI. Subsequently, flooding was reported in six (6) provinces: Champasak, Saravan, Sekong, Savannakhet, Attapeu, and Khammouan (in descending order of most affected province).

b. As many as 89 bridges, 613 schools, 46 health centres and hospitals, 298 km of roads, 274,719 hectares of farmland, 574,742 livestock, and 36 reservoirs were affected by the floods. Total damage is estimated to cost US$10 million (88 billion LA kip). Most of the schools are still closed and authorities are considering temporary classrooms to minimise disruption to students.

c. According to the Vientiane Times, the Government has approved the deployment of US$569,878 (5 billion LA kip) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (MLSW) for emergency aid.

d. From the preliminary assessment by UNITAR-UNOSAT of more recent Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 10 September (Tuesday) 2019, the flood waters appear to have receded significantly in Saravan, Attapeu, and the northern areas of Champasak (Pakse), with only some downstream areas in Saravan (Sedone River) and Attapeu still flooded. In Champasak, where the Mekong River cuts through Pakse in the north and through the spine of the province, there appears to still be some flood waters in the central and southern parts of the valley.

e. According to the DMH, rainfall is expected in the central and southern parts of Lao PDR over the next 24 hours. According to the Mekong River Commission (MRC), two hydrological stations in Champasak province, namely Khong Chiam and Pakse, have forecast that the water levels, which are currently above alarm levels, will increase but remain below flood levels in the next four days.

f. The AHA Centre mobilised its ICLT, which facilitated the handover ceremony of the following DELSA relief items in Vientiane today (12 September 2019), attended by the AHA Centre Executive Director, Acting Director-General, Social Welfare Department, MLSW of Lao PDR, and Ambassadors of ASEAN Member States based in Vientiane (Press Release):

● 330 Family Kits

● 2,596 Hygiene Kits

● 1,144 Kitchen Sets

● 1,400 Mosquito Nets

● 1,400 Jerry Cans (10 litres)

g. The AHA Centre mobilised its Information Management specialist to be in Vientiane tomorrow (13 September 2019) to reinforce the Government of Lao PDR’s efforts in planning and conducting a national joint rapid needs assessment in 6 affected provinces. Data and assessment information gathered will feed back into the AHA Centre Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for further analysis – specifically on gap analysis, GIS and mapping.