Situation Update: No. 3 – Tropical Storm Podul and Tropical Depression Kajiki, Lao PDR - Tuesday, 11 September 2019, 20:30 hrs (UTC+7)

Highlights

a. On 29 August (Thursday) and 02 September (Monday) 2019, the Lao PDR Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH), Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Lao PDR reported potential affected areas in the central and southern part of Lao PDR due to the existence of a Low Pressure Area (LPA), Tropical Storm PODUL, and Tropical Depression KAJIKI. Subsequently, flooding was reported in six (6) provinces: Champasak, Saravan, Sekong, Savannakhet, Attapeu, and Khammouan (order is based on the most affected province).

b. As many as 89 bridges, 613 schools, 46 health centres and hospitals, 298 km of roads, 274,719 hectares of farmland, 574,742 livestock, and 36 reservoirs were affected by the floods. Total damage is estimated to cost US$10 million (88 billion LA kip). These figures are correct as of 11 September (Wednesday) 2019.

c. According to the Vientiane Times, the Government has approved the deployment of US$569,878 (5 billion LA kip) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (MLSW) for emergency aid.

d. According to the DMH, rainfall is expected in the central and southern parts of Lao PDR over the next 24 hours. According to the Mekong River Commission (MRC), two hydrological stations in Southern Lao PDR, namely Khong Chiam and Pakse (north of Champasak Province) have forecast that the water levels, which are currently above alarm levels, will remain below flood stage (Figure 1 and 2) until 14 September (Saturday) 2019. Meanwhile, the current and forecasted water levels in Vientiane are around 3 m, well below the alarm level of 11,5 m.

e. The AHA Centre mobilised its ICLT, which participated in the coordination meeting at the Local Emergency Management Authority in Pakse today (11 September 2019). ICLT is heading to Vientiane today to facilitate the arrival of DELSA regional stockpiles in support of the emergency response.

f. The relief items is expected to be delivered by tomorrow (12 September 2019) to Wattay International Airport in Vientiane through the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) where the Executive Director of the AHA Centre will do the handover to NDMO Lao PDR.

g. The AHA Centre is preparing to provide remote support to NDMO Lao PDR on Information Management – specifically on gap analysis, GIS and mapping, from the AHA Centre Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Jakarta, Indonesia.