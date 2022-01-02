Securing Lives and Livelihoods in Southern Vientiane through Climate Mitigation

Farmers are managing seasonal floods and droughts better, thanks to a modern irrigation system, flood-proof road, and disaster risk control measures.

Overview

Vientiane, the capital city of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), is situated in the lower basin of the Mekong River. Large fluctuations in the water levels of the river often caused flooding during the wet season and drought in the dry season in the surrounding areas. Extensive flooding and a prolonged drought damage properties and crops.

Villages in the southern part of Vientiane are particularly exposed to seasonal flooding and drought. People still remember the catastrophic flood of 2008, which exacted a high toll of $56 million in damages.

A project supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is helping farmers and affected communities in Vientiane manage floods and droughts(link is external) with climate-resilient infrastructure and nonstructural measures, such as enhanced disaster risk management. Improvements made by the project not only reduced the vulnerability of communities to extreme weather events but also increased agricultural productivity, connectivity, and livelihood opportunities in the area.

Project information

Project snapshot

Dates

6 November 2012 : Project approved

30 September 2021 : Date completed

Cost

$36.5 million : Total financing (ADB loan and grant)

Institutions and Stakeholders

Financing

- ADB

Executing agency

- Department of Irrigation, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry