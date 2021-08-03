The provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 0.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Laos, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Laos. On August 3, the vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Laos.

In Laos, the procurement of vaccine is the urgent and most important issue for the government of Laos amid the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak which began in April and the sharply increasing number of positive cases of returning migrant workers from neighboring countries since July.

The vaccines that Japan provides are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 infections in Laos. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

[Note] COVID-19 situation in Laos As of August 2nd, 6,765 confirmed cases and 7 deaths are reported in Laos. Since July, the number of returnees testing positive is sharply increasing, and the medical system in the provinces where the large number of returning migrant workers arrive is overwhelmed.