Monitoring the Impact of COVID-19 in Lao PDR

The COVID-19 pandemic and its containment measures have affected livelihoods in Lao PDR. While efforts to contain the pandemic were largely successful, over 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 the negative economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt. On aggregate, the poverty rate (measured as $3.20 a day, 2011 PPP) is expected to increase by 1.7 percentage points in 2020, as compared with a non-COVID-19 scenario. All economic sectors have experienced adverse effects of varying intensity.

Declining trading volumes and tourism have put thousands of jobs at risk, threatening livelihoods. This negative economic impact has disproportionately affected informal workers, who lack social protection. Rising food prices have exacerbated food insecurity, especially among low-income households Some households have lost their main source of livelihoods while others have seen one of their main coping strategies — remittances from migrant workers — disappear.

To monitor the social and economic impacts of the pandemic, the World Bank is conducting a series of COVID-19 Rapid Monitoring Phone Surveys in Lao PDR. The resulting data help provide insights into the effects of the pandemic on household well-being. The first-round survey was conducted from June 20 to July 16, 2020, when Lao PDR had just exited the first nationwide lockdown. The second-round survey was conducted from February 26 to March 24, 2021, one year into the pandemic.

The survey questionnaire is designed to cover important themes such as knowledge of COVID-19 and adoption of preventive behavior, access to food staples, food insecurity, impact of COVID-19 on economic activities and income, coping mechanisms, and access to social assistance. The COVID-19 situation in Lao PDR has evolved since the middle of April 2021, with the emergence of clusters of community transmission throughout the country. The results of further rounds of the survey will be published as they become available.

Latest Key Results