Ministry of Health and WHO support cleaning and disinfection training against COVID-19 as restriction lifts

As workplaces and schools began to reopen, the Ministry of Health’s, Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion (DHHP), with support from WHO, has been providing guidance and training to enhance cleaning practices in both public and private places. Aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the trainings and guidance have been delivered both to health and non-health settings.

Before resuming social and economic lives and reopening businesses, companies were advised to clean and disinfect their premises to avoid a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases. To address the gaps in environmental cleaning and disinfection, training was provided in April and May during the lockdown to increase understanding of cleaning practices in business setting, and address basic handwashing and equipment for cleaning, to prevent the spread of infection, and have the business ready for reopening.

The Ministry of Health with financial and technical support from USAID and WHO conducted training to 11 provinces, while USAID and Save the Children covered the remaining 6 provinces. WHO staff joined the training in Bolikhamxay and Khammuane provinces. A printed copy of standard operating procedures (SOP) was shared and disseminated to businesses and public authorities to guide and inform improved cleaning practices.

DHHP engaged with the Provincial Governor’s office and invited different sectors to participate in the training, ensure the monitoring of implementation of environmental cleaning practices and support the dissemination of the SOPs. The local hotel association, NGOs and other business association were also involved in supporting implementing these enhanced cleaning procedures. DHHP, USAID and WHO will support follow-up monitoring visit and on-site training and support to all 17 provinces.

Provincial and district health officers, as well as staff from the water authority (NAMSAAT), were trained on use of personal protection equipment, cleaning, and disinfection of premises. NGOs and business association will be responsible for disseminating the new SOPs, and communities will have a voice, to participate and be engaged in the transition as they move forward with the “new normal” of businesses, schools and workplaces reopening.

Speaking after the trainings in Bolikhamxay and Khamuane, Dr Oyuntogos Lkhasuren, head of the Health and Environment Programme at WHO Country Office in Lao PDR explained: “Businesses are eager to resume their operations, but we need to ensure that we adopt a phased approach, to protect business operators, their staff and customers. We cannot go back to the way things were and we need to be prepared for a “new normal” where we can take preventative measures to ensure our personal safety and safety of people we interact with.

Environmental cleaning and disinfection keep workplace clean, but this should be complemented with strict adherence to physical distancing measures, proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette practices.”

To read the cleaning & disinfection SOPs in Lao click here. To read them in English click here