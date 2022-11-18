Mainstreaming climate risks into rural sanitation programming in Lao PDR (SLH Learning Brief - November 2022 | Issue 13)

Climate change is a major concern for the rural sanitation sector. In a context where more than two billion people still do not have access to basic sanitation facilities, climate change adds complexity that deepens existing inequalities and vulnerabilities in terms of sanitation access and usage.

Notably, the effects of climate change have a disproportionate impact on disadvantaged and marginalised groups.

The interconnectivity between hygiene, sanitation, and the effects of climate change can be seen in how sanitation service delivery and behaviours change in response to climate hazards, how diverse groups are differently impacted, and who bears the burden of responding to impacts. However, to date, these links are weakly documented in rural settings.

Further, the voices of vulnerable individuals, households, and communities who feel the effects of climate change in relation to sanitation issues are largely missing from current discussions. Practical examples to address potential impacts of climate change in rural sanitation programming are also needed to build momentum towards climate adaption responses in rural sanitation.1 Integration of climate thinking into rural sanitation and hygiene practices at the local level can contribute to the global evidence base on practical tools that are easy to implement with minimal resources.

