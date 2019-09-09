09 Sep 2019

Laos PDR and Thailand - Floods, Tropical Cyclones PODUL and KAJIKI (DG ECHO, partners, governments, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
  • The Thai government has announced emergency assistance plans in 14 north-easten provinces and is continuing to conduct evacuations in 10 provinces (Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Petchaboon, Phitsanulok Pichit, Roi-Et, Sri Saket, Sukhothai, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothorn). The emergency assistance includes evacuation, setting up disaster relief shelters and the provision of food and drinking water.
  • Ongoing flooding in southern Laos across the 6 provinces of Khamoun, Savanhkhet, Attapeu, Salawan, Chamapasak Sekong has affected 59,613 families (or 105,767 people) with 33,407 families displaced in 20 evacuation centres. 4 deaths have been reported and 2 people are missing. 78 schools and 2 health centres have been damaged along with 6 bridges and 26 irrigation canals.

