11 Sep 2019

Laos - Floods (GDACS, AHA, IFRC, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

Floods caused by the passage of Tropical Cyclone PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI have resulted in 14 fatalities and 1 missing person across Laos, as of 10 September.

The most affected areas are the southern Provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Khammouan, Saravan, Savannakhet, and Sekong. Over 1 million people are affected (approximately 150,000 families) and 102,000 have been displaced.

From the preliminary assessment, approximately 1,000 sq/km is flooded in southern Laos, while 313 schools and 15 hospitals have been affected by flood waters. Various humanitarian partners are supporting national authorities with response operations, including assistance provided to the affected population.

Continued heavy rainfall is forecast in northern Laos and in the already affected provinces over 11-12 September.

No international assistance has been requested by the government but given the intensity of the floods, the situation may be beyond the government capacities.

DG ECHO is monitoring and assessing the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.