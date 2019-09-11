Laos - Floods (GDACS, AHA, IFRC, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2019)

Floods caused by the passage of Tropical Cyclone PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI have resulted in 14 fatalities and 1 missing person across Laos, as of 10 September.

The most affected areas are the southern Provinces of Attapeu, Champasak, Khammouan, Saravan, Savannakhet, and Sekong. Over 1 million people are affected (approximately 150,000 families) and 102,000 have been displaced.

From the preliminary assessment, approximately 1,000 sq/km is flooded in southern Laos, while 313 schools and 15 hospitals have been affected by flood waters. Various humanitarian partners are supporting national authorities with response operations, including assistance provided to the affected population.

Continued heavy rainfall is forecast in northern Laos and in the already affected provinces over 11-12 September.

No international assistance has been requested by the government but given the intensity of the floods, the situation may be beyond the government capacities.

DG ECHO is monitoring and assessing the situation.